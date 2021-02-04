Shard (SHARD) Price Reaches $0.0736 on Major Exchanges

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Shard has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $476.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Shard has traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

