Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK opened at $93.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.64. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

