Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 120,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after acquiring an additional 167,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 7,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $193.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.