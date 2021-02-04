Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,288 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $206.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $222.71. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.12.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

