SHIELD (XSH) Price Up 25.1% This Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $210,429.53 and $35.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,380.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,637.59 or 0.04380912 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.44 or 0.00394446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.86 or 0.01139271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.69 or 0.00478034 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.77 or 0.00406031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.00247209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00020629 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

