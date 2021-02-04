Shivom Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Shivom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, DDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $472.15 or 0.01274070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.02 or 0.06373830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006200 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041710 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kucoin, CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

