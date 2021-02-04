Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Shore Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

SHBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $16.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $164.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 583.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 83.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 15.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 92,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

