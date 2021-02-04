Short Interest in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Decreases By 12.4%

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 137,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

AMERCO stock opened at $482.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.24. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $222.34 and a 1-year high of $487.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $430.05 per share, with a total value of $468,754.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

