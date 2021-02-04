Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Declines By 13.4%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CHS has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

