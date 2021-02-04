Short Interest in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Declines By 12.7%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Conduent by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

