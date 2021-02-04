Short Interest in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Drops By 12.4%

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $837,261.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $758,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $928.05 million, a PE ratio of -752.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

