Short Interest in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Expands By 13.0%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,200 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 840,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 645,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

KLIC stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $39.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.