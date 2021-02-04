Short Interest in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Decreases By 12.9%

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,265,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,171,000 after acquiring an additional 64,779 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,034,000 after acquiring an additional 485,698 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after acquiring an additional 668,852 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 866,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 224,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.40. 8,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,131. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

