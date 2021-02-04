Short Interest in Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Drops By 12.5%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $37.45 on Thursday. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

