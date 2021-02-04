Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Grows By 12.5%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
OTCMKTS:SNMRY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.83. 14,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,610. Snam has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.
About Snam
