Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Grows By 12.5%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SNMRY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.83. 14,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,610. Snam has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

