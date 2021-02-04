Short Interest in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Rises By 12.1%

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,800 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 677,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,144,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Marshfield Associates boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 156.0% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 872,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,804,000 after acquiring an additional 531,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,715,000 after buying an additional 172,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 1,155.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 72,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 27.2% during the third quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 298,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,274,000 after buying an additional 63,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education stock opened at $88.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.95. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.