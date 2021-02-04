Short Interest in Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Drops By 12.5%

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of TWER stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. Towerstream has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Towerstream Company Profile

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services.

