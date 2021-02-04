Short Interest in Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Drops By 12.5%

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of TWER stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. Towerstream has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.00.
Towerstream Company Profile
