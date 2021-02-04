SHPING Market Cap Achieves $230,159.94 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $230,159.94 and $13,726.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SHPING

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars.

