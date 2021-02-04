Shutterstock (SSTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $77.07. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

SSTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,016,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,676,923 shares in the company, valued at $968,052,609.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

