Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $81.65 on Thursday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.