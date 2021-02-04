Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of SIEGY traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $81.65. 212,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,607. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.02.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

