Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SIEGY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SIEGY traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.65. The company had a trading volume of 212,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,607. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.