Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

SIEGY stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.65. The company had a trading volume of 212,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,607. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

