Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

