Signify (AMS:LIGHT) PT Set at €54.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) received a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Signify and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Signify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.43 ($42.86).

Signify has a fifty-two week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a fifty-two week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

