Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Silicom by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Silicom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicom in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Silicom by 15.8% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 41,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silicom by 8.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 76,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $44.31 on Thursday. Silicom has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.97 million, a PE ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

