Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price upped by analysts at Loop Capital from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s current price.
SLAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.70.
SLAB stock opened at $134.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.67, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $144.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.94.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,490 in the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 702,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,781,000 after buying an additional 25,661 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after purchasing an additional 65,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
