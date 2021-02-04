Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price upped by analysts at Loop Capital from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s current price.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.70.

SLAB stock opened at $134.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.67, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $144.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.94.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,490 in the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 702,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,781,000 after buying an additional 25,661 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after purchasing an additional 65,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

