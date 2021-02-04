Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $100.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.
NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $4.44 on Thursday, hitting $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 94,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $53.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,011,310 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $75,987,000 after acquiring an additional 149,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,891 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 547,718 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,558,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $58,886,000 after acquiring an additional 36,993 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,603 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 242,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $23,754,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.
