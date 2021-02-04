Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $100.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $4.44 on Thursday, hitting $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 94,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $53.02.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,011,310 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $75,987,000 after acquiring an additional 149,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,891 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 547,718 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,558,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $58,886,000 after acquiring an additional 36,993 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,603 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 242,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $23,754,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

