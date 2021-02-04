Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $70.00 at Roth Capital

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price boosted by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,441. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $53.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

