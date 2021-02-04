Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $70.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SIMO. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.64.

Shares of SIMO stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.01. 206,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,441. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

