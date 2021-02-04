SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Desjardins cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

