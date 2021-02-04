SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SILV. Desjardins downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.