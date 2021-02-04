SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SILV. Desjardins downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
