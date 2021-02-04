Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading 7.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $135.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silvergate Capital traded as high as $119.00 and last traded at $117.93. 947,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,361,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.51.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $26,507.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after buying an additional 110,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 120.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 123,944 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 204,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,431,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.65 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

