Silvergate Capital (SI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI):

2/4/2021 – Silvergate Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Silvergate Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Silvergate Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Silvergate Capital was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/7/2021 – Silvergate Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Silvergate Capital is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Silvergate Capital was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Silvergate Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $26.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SI traded up $5.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.80. 18,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,556. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.30 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,383.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $2,439,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $529,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after buying an additional 110,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 271.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

