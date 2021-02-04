Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Director Marty Casteel Sells 76,170 Shares

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SFNC traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 437,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Simmons First National by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after buying an additional 720,892 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after buying an additional 561,252 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Simmons First National by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 215,771 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Simmons First National by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 168,278 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 115,375 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

