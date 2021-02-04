Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG opened at $93.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $144.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Truist increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.32.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.