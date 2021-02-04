Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $93.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $144.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.73.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Edward Jones cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.32.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

