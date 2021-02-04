Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,677 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $133.94 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.10 and its 200-day moving average is $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

