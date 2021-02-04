Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.90% of Simulations Plus worth $12,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 15.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,563,000 after acquiring an additional 285,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 869.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,106 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 196,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $188,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $39,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,751 shares of company stock worth $6,080,249. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of SLP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,272. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.18. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.58.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

