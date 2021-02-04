SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.86

Shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.86 and traded as high as $43.02. SINA shares last traded at $42.18, with a volume of 249,002 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet raised SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
SINA Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINA)
SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.
