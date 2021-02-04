SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.86

Shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.86 and traded as high as $43.02. SINA shares last traded at $42.18, with a volume of 249,002 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SINA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SINA by 60.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,194,000 after buying an additional 579,397 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SINA in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,230,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SINA in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,783,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SINA by 86.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 229,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 106,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in SINA by 8.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 199,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SINA Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINA)

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

