SingularityNET (AGI) Price Up 22.7% This Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0967 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $83.47 million and $4.16 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $425.53 or 0.01137491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00048995 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00041117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.70 or 0.04575606 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGI) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 863,362,505 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.