SingularityNET (AGI) Reaches Market Cap of $84.42 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $84.42 million and $2.79 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0978 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00068385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.36 or 0.01285633 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00058109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,195.02 or 0.05974217 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00041404 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 863,362,505 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

