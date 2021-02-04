Sintana Energy Inc. (SEI.V) (CVE:SEI) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (SEI.V) (CVE:SEI) traded up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 39,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 57,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

Sintana Energy Inc. (SEI.V) Company Profile (CVE:SEI)

Sintana Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas resources in Colombia. Its principal assets are private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional interests in the hydrocarbon resources of VMM 37 Block, which covers 43,158 acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Inc. (SEI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy Inc. (SEI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.