Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) (CVE:SBM) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.44

Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) (CVE:SBM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 33180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.44 million and a PE ratio of -17.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) Company Profile (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp. develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. The company develops programs in the areas of diabetes, anti-inflammatories, and anti-infectives for therapeutics; anti-aging and depigmenting agents in cosmeceuticals; and biological ingredients, such as inducers and adjuvants for the biological development and preservation.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.