SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Raised to $150.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SITM. Raymond James upped their price objective on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

SITM stock opened at $133.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29. SiTime has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $143.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.42 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SiTime will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $410,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,535,762.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,960 shares of company stock worth $7,086,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 1,056.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

