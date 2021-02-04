Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Short Interest Update

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,600 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 1,069,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,329.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SVKEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) alerts:

SVKEF traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.