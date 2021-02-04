Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.09

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$28.09 and last traded at C$28.00, with a volume of 18632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$242.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$227.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Solomon sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.80, for a total value of C$53,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$763,138.20.

About Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

