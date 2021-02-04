Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.09

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$28.09 and last traded at C$28.00, with a volume of 18632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.85.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
In other news, Senior Officer Eric Solomon sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.80, for a total value of C$53,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$763,138.20.
About Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ)
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
