Small Love Potion Price Reaches $0.0224 on Major Exchanges (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $378,905.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00054339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00155042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00086625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00065740 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00242852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00042319 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars.

