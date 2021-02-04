SmartCash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $67,495.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $67,495.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,210.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,629.23 or 0.04378374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00396830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.23 or 0.01145434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.99 or 0.00481025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.49 or 0.00404424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00243434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00020855 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

