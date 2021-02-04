SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.51

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and traded as high as $23.93. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 629,435 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRU.UN shares. TD Securities upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78. The company has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

